Mullvad's public encrypted DNS Servers run in RAM now

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 11, 2023
Security
|
0

Sweden-based VPN provider Mullvad announced today that its public encrypted DNS servers run fully in RAM. The announcement comes less than two months after Mullvad completed the migration of its VPN infrastructure to RAM.

The main benefit of running servers in RAM is that all traces of activity on disk are removed. Mullvad uses its own custom infrastructure to power its services and engineers are constantly working on improving it.

Encrypted DNS, widely known as DNS over HTTPS, protects DNS traffic by encrypting it. Network spies, such as the ISP or malicious actors, don't get cleartext information anymore when the security feature is enabled.

Data is encrypted, which prevents third-parties from finding out about the sites that you access while connected to the Internet.

Mullvad's encrypted DNS solution is available free of charge for everyone. The company advises customers of its DNS service, which is available for a flat-fee of 5 EUR per month, not to use the encrypted DNS service as the DNS resolver of the VPN server is handling this automatically. The performance of connections could be slower, if users make the switch.

Interested users may check out Mullvad's extensive guide on setting up the encrypted DNS solution on their devices. The company operates several different DNS solutions. You may configure various content blocking options, besides the unfiltered DNS server option.

Here is the overview of the available hostnames and their content blocking level:

  • No content blocking: dns.mullvad.net
  • Ad and tracker blocking: adblock.dns.mullvad.net
  • Ad, tracker and malware blocking: base.dns.mullvad.net
  • Extended ad, tracker and malware blocking: extended.dns.mullvad.net
  • Extended blocking plus adult, gambling and social blocking: all.dns.mullvad.net

Here are the full URLs and IPs of these options:

  • https://dns.mullvad.net/dns-query -- 194.242.2.2
  • https://adblock.dns.mullvad.net/dns-uery -- 194.242.2.3
  • https://base.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query -- 194.242.2.4
  • https://extended.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query -- 194.242.2.5
  • https://all.dns.mullvad.net/dns-query -- 194.242.2.9

Configuring Mullvad's Encrypted DNS

The configuration in the web browser depends on the browser. In Firefox, you would select Settings > Privacy & Security > Max Protection under Enable secure DNS using > Choose provider > Custom and paste one of the URLs into the field.

In a Chromium-based browser, e.g., Chrome, Vivaldi, Opera or Brave, you would go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Security, enable the option use secure DNS. Select custom and paste one of the available URLs into the field.

You may check out our full guide on enabling DNS-over-HTTPS in browsers.

Microsoft uses different terms for some of the menus. Instead of Privacy and security, it uses Privacy, search, and services. The Custom option is replaced by Choose a service provider in Edge as well.

windows dns over https

On Windows, you'd go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi / Ethernet. If you have selected Wi-Fi, click on Hardware Properties to proceed.

Select the Edit button next to DNS server assignment, switch to Manual and toggle IPv4 to On. Paste the IP address of the encrypted DNS version that you want to use in the field. Turn DNS over HTTPS to On (manual template). Paste the URL of the selected service under DNS over HTTPS template. Select Save. Repeat the steps for IPv6.

On Android, you'd go to Settings > Network & Internet > Private DNS > Private DNS provider hostname and paste the URL of the selected service into the field.

Things are more complicated on iOS. It requires that you download the base or extended profile from Mullvad's GitHub repository to install it on the device. Check out the full instructions by following the link provided above.

mullvad encrypted dns leaks

You can check if encrypted DNS is working on Mullvad's website. You can alternative check for Secure DNS here.

Now You: do you use encrypted DNS?

Summary
Mullvad's public encrypted DNS Servers run in RAM now
Article Name
Mullvad's public encrypted DNS Servers run in RAM now
Description
Sweden-based VPN provider Mullvad announced today that its public encrypted DNS servers run fully in RAM.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

chinese hackers breach us government

Suspicious Microsoft Authenticator requests don't trigger notifications anymore
Apple Find My network keylogger

Be careful if you use Apple's Find My network
What is CVSS 4.0 and how to prepare for it

CVSS 4.0 standard has been released

Latest Bitwarden update introduces support for saving passkeys
McAfee Celebrity Hot List 2023

And the phishing Oscar goes to...
StripedFly malware

Watch out for StripedFly malware

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved