Cyber attacks may be the source of ChatGPT outages

ChatGPT outages
Emre Çitak
Nov 9, 2023
Misc
|
0

ChatGPT has emerged as a revolutionary tool, enabling users to engage in natural and engaging conversations with a large language model.

However, recent ChatGPT outages have plagued the platform, causing disruptions for users and raising concerns about its stability.

While OpenAI has initially attributed these outages to technical difficulties, the company has now revealed that cyber-attacks may be the underlying cause.

On the OpenAI status page, there is this message about the recent ChatGPT outages: ''Update - We are dealing with periodic outages due to an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this.''.

ChatGPT outages
ChatGPT outages becoming increasingly common nowadays

Unveiling the cause behind ChatGPT outages

OpenAI has indicated that it is investigating signs of a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, a malicious attempt to overwhelm a server with traffic from multiple sources, rendering it inaccessible to legitimate users.

This revelation comes as a surprise, as DDoS attacks are typically associated with websites and online services, rather than AI platforms.

The recent spate of ChatGPT outages has been a source of frustration for users, who have experienced delays and interruptions in their interactions with the platform.

These disruptions have not only hindered productivity but also raised concerns about the reliability of AI technology.

OpenAI's acknowledgment of cyber-attacks as a potential cause for ChatGPT outages is a crucial step towards addressing the issue and ensuring the long-term stability of the platform.

By implementing robust security measures and mitigating the impact of DDoS attacks, OpenAI can safeguard ChatGPT's functionality and maintain its position as a leading AI tool.

ChatGPT outages
OpenAI suspects DDoS attacks are the cause of the ChatGPT outages

What if there is no ChatGPT outage but you can't access the platform?

If you are unable to access ChatGPT or GPT-4 Turbo even though there is no reported outage, there could be a few reasons for this.

Here are some things you can check:

  • Your internet connection: Make sure your computer or device is connected to the internet. You can try checking other websites to see if you can access them
  • Your browser: Try using a different web browser to access ChatGPT. Sometimes, issues with a particular browser can prevent you from accessing websites or online services
  • Your firewall or security software: Check your firewall or security software settings to make sure they are not blocking ChatGPT. You may need to add ChatGPT as a trusted website or application

If you have tried all of these things and you are still unable to access ChatGPT, you can contact the OpenAI support team for further assistance.

Advertisement

Related content

How to fix Diablo 4 Error Code 397000

Diablo players can't get rid of problems
GPT-4 Turbo pricing features and more

There's nothing GPT-4 Turbo can't do
Mika AI CEO

Meet the world's first AI CEO
Stranger Things DBD collab

Demogorgon's terror will reign again in the DBD universe
ChatGPT knowledge cutoff

ChatGPT knowledge cutoff will no longer a be big problem
OpenAI Dev Day

That's why OpenAI owns the kingdom of AI

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved