GPT-4 Turbo pricing features and more

Large language models (LLMs) and AI chatbots are rapidly evolving, and their capabilities are expanding at an exponential rate. These new technologies are poised to revolutionize a wide range of industries and applications, from customer service to education to healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most exciting new developments in the field of LLMs is GPT-4 Turbo. This new model from OpenAI is significantly more powerful and versatile than previous versions of GPT-4.

It can now hold hands-free vocal conversations using only audio, and it can describe scenes within images and decipher lines of text in a picture.

These abilities have myriad applications, let's explore them.

What are the new GPT-4 Turbo features?

OpenAI recently introduced at Open AI Dev Day GPT-4 Turbo, a new version of its large language model with a number of significant improvements.

One of the most notable features of GPT-4 Turbo is its 128K context window. This means that the model can consider up to 128,000 tokens of context before generating text, which is equivalent to about 300 pages of text. This allows GPT-4 Turbo to produce more comprehensive and informative responses, especially for complex tasks.

GPT-4 Turbo also includes vision and text-to-speech capabilities. This means that the model can now process images and generate audio outputs, which opens up new possibilities for applications such as helping visually impaired individuals, creating more interactive and accessible customer experiences, and generating realistic dialogue for video games and movies.

Starting in November 2023, OpenAI will offer access to APIs for GPT-4 Turbo with vision, DALL-E 3, and the OpenAI text-to-speech model. This will allow developers to build new and innovative applications that leverage the power of these technologies.

GPT-4 Turbo also includes a new Assistants API that allows developers to build "agent-like experiences" within their own apps. This means that developers can create AI assistants that can help users with a variety of tasks, such as scheduling appointments, booking tickets, and answering questions.

How about the GPT-4 Turbo pricing?

The GPT-4 Turbo pricing is as follows:

GPT-4 Turbo 8K: Input price : $0.03 Output price : $0.06

GPT-4 Turbo 128K: Input price : $0.01 Output price : $0.03



We are living in an exciting time for generative AI. GPT-4 Turbo is just the beginning. As LLMs become more powerful and versatile, they will have a profound impact on our lives and the world around us.

Advertisement