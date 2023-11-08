Samsung unveils Gauss, its generative AI model

Samsung announced Samsung Gauss during the company's Samsung AI Forum 2023 event in Seoul today. Samsung Gauss consists of three AI tools, namely Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image.

Named after German mathematician and scientist Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss, it reflects "Samsung’s ultimate vision" for its language models. The main purpose is to improve "the lives of consumers everywhere" according to Samsung.

Samsung Gauss Language is a generative language model. It is similar to other generative language models, including ChatGPT, Google Bard or Claude. Samsung explains that Samsung Gauss Language may help users compose emails, summarize documents or translate documents.

Integrated into products, it may also enable smart device controls to enhance the experience. Samsung did not provide further details on how these smarter device controls would look like. Options could include assisting users in configuring their devices or returning additional information about specific features.

Samsung Gauss Code includes a coding assistant, which Samsung has named code.i. The tool is "optimized for in-house software development, according to Samsung. It helps developers "code easily and quickly". Other features include generating test cases or functions, such as code descriptions.

Samsung Gauss Image, finally, is a generative image model that may be used to generate and edit images. Editing includes tasks such as upscaling low-resolution images and changing styles.

Currently, Samsung Gauss is only used to boost employee productivity. The company plans to expand the AI to Samsung products "in the near future". Interestingly enough, Samsung announced an AI ban for staff after a data breach in April 2023. This ban was for third-party products and the transmitting of company or personal information to these products.

Several competitors have launched AI products already. Microsoft launched Bing Chat and various Copilots in its products. Google's Bard is also gaining some traction. OpenAI, which has a cooperation with Microsoft, announced GPTs recently, which are custom AI products.

Samsung Gauss is not available publicly at the time of writing. It remains to be seen how well it compares to other AI solutions. It is also unclear if these products will only be integrated into Samsung devices, e.g., smartphones, tablets and TVs, or if they will also become available on the Internet for non-Samsung customers.

Now You: do you have an AI favorite?

