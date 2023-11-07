OpenAI launches custom versions of ChatGPT that it calls GPTs

OpenAI launched GPTs, custom versions of ChatGPT, on November 6, 2023. These special versions of ChatGPT are created for specific purposes to help users "in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home".

The company showcased some GPTs on its website already. Game Time, for instance, is designed to teach boardgames to players of all ages. The Creating Writing Couch, on the other hand, analyses a user's writing and gives feedback on how to improve skills.

There are other GPTs available already. Sous Chef suggests recipes based on food, math mentor teaches mathematics, and tech support adviser helps deal with tech issues and instructions, such as setting up a printer. These example GPTs are available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers only at the time. A ChatGPT Plus subscription is available for $20 per month.

While some GPTs are created by OpenAI, the company claims that anyone can create a custom GPT without coding: "Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data".

The company launched custom instructions in July 2023 that customers may use to make certain adjustments to ChatGPT. GPTs allow users to create permanent custom versions of ChatGPT designed for specific purposes.

Developers may connect GTPs to APIs to integrate external data or "interact with the real-world". Examples include connecting GPTs to an email inbox, processing e-commerce orders or integrating a database.

Enterprise customers get the option to use internal-only GPTs.

OpenAI plans to launch the official GPT Store later this month. Customers who create GPTs can share them publicly. Creations by verified customers may be added to the GPT Store. The store helps other users find GPTs. It features a search and a leaderboard in its first iteration. The creators may also verify their accounts as a trust signal.

Customers are in control of their data when it comes to GPTs according to OpenAI. Chats with GPTs are not shared with their creators and users are in control when third-party APIs are used by GPTs. The option to opt-out an entire account out of model training includes GPTs.

A new usage system protects users from harmful GPTs, including those "that involve fraudulent activity, hateful content, or adult themes".

Closing Words

GPTs are special purpose versions of ChatGPT. OpenAI hopes that an entire ecosystem will be created around the new functionality, similarly to how browser extensions extend web browsers.

Users, at least those paying for a subscription, may use these special versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks. GPTs may help introduce more users to AI, as these special versions of the AI may be easier to comprehend than the general purpose version.

It remains to be seen how effective the custom versions are and how different they are from ChatGPT. The launch of GPTs could become problematic for certain startups that use ChatGPT for certain tasks, such as the writing of articles.

Now You: what is your take on GPTs?

