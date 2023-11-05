A look at the summaries feature of Brave Browser's AI Leo

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 5, 2023
Brave
|
0

Brave Software launched its Leo AI officially this week. The feature is still rolling out to all users of the web browser at the time of writing. Access is offered via the sidebar and also the address bar according to Brave, but some users report that the Leo icon is only available in the sidebar.

Leo is free to use. The AI is based on Meta's Llame2 13b model, designed for general chat tasks by default. One interesting aspect of Leo is that users may switch to different language models. These include the advanced Llama2 70b and Anthropic's Claude Instant models, but this comes at a price.

brave ai language models

The option to switch to a different language model is provided for all users, but the functionality is locked. When you select a different model, Leo will advertise a subscription-based version to use these. For $15 per month, users get access to the additional models and higher rate limits.

It may require trial and error to find out which of the language models works best for specific use cases.

A click on the Leo icon in the sidebar of the Brave Browser opens the interface. Interaction with the AI happens via text input for the most part. Leo can summarize articles on the Web and display suggested questions to the user.

Suggested questions are based on the article and the answers may improve the understanding of the article.

brave chat suggested questions

A click on the "summarize this page" button displays a summary of the content quickly. This worked on all article pages, regardless of length. The summaries are short and to the point, but some information is usually not mentioned in the summary because of that. The suggested questions feature may help get the missing information.

It happened that Brave suggested the same question twice, but the feature worked reliably for the most part.

The following example demonstrates how the summary feature works. When asked to summarize the How to disable Windows Copilot in Windows guide, Leo's summary did not include actionable instructions to turn off the AI. The suggested question "How do I completely disable Windows Copilot in Windows 11" however returned the step-by-step instructions from the article.

You don't need to rely on the questions that Brave's AI suggested. You may enter questions of your own in the chat instead to get the answers you need. Brave's AI links them to the article, provided that they are related.

Closing Words

Brave Browser's AI Leo summary feature can be a useful tool. Especially the suggested questions feature is handy, as it may provide answers to questions that are left unanswered by the initial summary. One interesting feature is the ability to summarize foreign-language content.

As is the case with all AI, it is necessary to check the information, especially in areas where specifics are important. This includes finance information, cooking instructions, how-to articles, craftmanship and many other areas that rely on accurate information.

It is up to each user of Brave, and other browsers with AI baked in, to decide whether the AI is useful or not.

Now You: do you use AI tools?

Summary
A look at the summaries feature of Brave Browser's AI Leo
Article Name
A look at the summaries feature of Brave Browser's AI Leo
Description
A first look at Brave Browser's new Leo AI and the summaries feature of it. Find out how useful it really is.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Brave Browser 1.60 launches with Leo AI and security improvements

Brave appears to install VPN Services without user consent

Brave Browser 1.59 is here with security and crash fixes

Brave Browser maker lays off 9% of its workforce

Brave Browser 1.58 launches with YouTube adblocking improvements
Brave Leo AI Chatbot

Brave Browser gets its own AI chat assistant called Leo

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved