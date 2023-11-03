Brave Browser 1.60 launches with Leo AI and security improvements

Brave Browser 1.60 is now available. The latest version of the Chromium-based web browser introduces Brave Software's Leo AI to all desktop users. It is not the only change though, as users who upgrade will also benefit from security improvements and some other changes.

Brave 1.60 is available already and users should receive it through the automatic updating feature. Those who can't wait to get their hands on the new browser version may select Menu > Help > About Brave or load brave://settings/help in the address bar directly to download the latest update immediately. The page lists the current version as well.

Leo is here, but not for everyone (yet)

The main new feature of Brave 1.60 is Leo. It is an AI that Brave tested for some time in Nightly and development builds of Brave.

Now, Leo is being rolled out to the entire desktop population. Only 20% of all users get a chance to use Leo immediately, the remaining 80% will have to wait a couple of days before they may access the feature as well.

Brave users may notice a new Leo icon in the address bar and also in the Brave Sidebar once Leo is enabled on their system.

Brave Leo is a free service at its core. With the introduction of Leo, Brave Software is also introducing Brave Leo Premium. One of the main advantages of the paid upgrade is that users do get access to Claude Instant, another AI language model.

Brave Software explains that Leo may help users "with all sorts of tasks". The company lists the AI's ability to create "real-time summaries of webpages and videos", answer questions or generate new content as features. Brave Leo can also translate webpages, analyze them, rewrite content and do more.

Brave Software promises that Leo can help users who are "looking for information, trying to solve a problem, or creating content".

Leo follows the same privacy principles as Brave. According to Brave Software, "chats with Leo are private, anonymous, and secure". Chats are not recorded and not used for model training. Also, there is no account or login requirement to start using Leo.

The free version of Leo is based on Meta's Llama 2 language model. The premium version, available for $15 per month, adds Anthropic's Claude Instant as a language model.

Brave Software promises that Premium users will gain access to additional language models in the future. Also, Premium users benefit from "higher rate limits, higher-quality conversations, priority queuing during periods of peak usage, and early access to new features and improvements".

Brave Leo and privacy

Brave Software highlights some of the privacy techniques and protections that it has implemented for Leo specifically.

All Leo requests use a reverse proxy to ensure that requests and user IP addresses can't be linked. Since Leo does not require a login, the IP address would be one of the main identifying factors. Conversations with Leo are not persistent either. Leo's responses are discarded immediately according to Brave and not used for model training.

Leo Premium users get "unlinkable tokens" that validate their subscriptions. These tokens provide access to premium content without giving Brave Software the ability to link purchase details to usage of the product.

Additional information about Leo is available here.

Brave 1.60: quick overview of other changes

The official release notes list a number of other changes and improvements. Notable are fixes for Tor tab and WebTorrent redirect issues and the moving of two Settings pages.

New Tab page configurations are now located under brave://settings/getStarted and Social Blocking is available under brave://settings/shields.

The Brave VPN services continue to be installed on user devices, even if Brave users don't use the VPN. You can check this guide on removing the VPN button from Brave. While it won't address the service installation issue on Windows, it does remove an icon from the toolbar that you may not use.

Brave Software promised to change the behavior of installing the VPN services on Windows after we broke the news.

Now You: have you tried Brave recently or Leo?

