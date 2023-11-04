Google Chrome 120 won't run on Android 7 (Nougat) devices

Android users who still run Android Nougat on their devices won't be able to upgrade the Google Chrome browser to version 120 on their devices. Google announced the change on its Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes page.

Google writes on the page: "The last version of Chrome that supports Android Nougat is Chrome 119, and it includes a message to affected users informing them to upgrade their operating system. Chrome 120 will not support nor ship to users running Android Nougat".

In other words: Google Chrome 119 is the last version of the mobile browser that will run on Android Nougat devices. Google suggests that affected users upgrade the operating system to a newer version to continue using Chrome and stay protected.

Problem is, Android Nougat is not supported anymore by manufacturers. Released in 2016, Android Nougat was the sevenths major version of the Android operating system. No Android manufacturer offered support for seven years. While some users may be able to upgrade to Android Orea, also known as Android 8, most may be stuck on Android Nougat.

Google released Chrome 119 for desktop systems and Android on November 1, 2023. The update fixed 15 security issues in the web browser and introduced several improvements, including the ability to save and sync tab groups.

Google will release several minor updates for Chrome 119 in November 2023. The company will release one update per week to address security issues. Chrome 120 will be released on November 29, 2023 according to the release schedule. This version won't be offered for devices running Android Nougat (Android 7).

Most (all) Chromium-based web browsers will also end support with the release. While it is in theory possible that developers continue to support Android Nougat devices, it seems unlikely, as this would require additional engineering effort.

This leaves Firefox-based web browsers. Firefox supports Android 5.0 and above, which means that Android Nougat users may install the web browser from Google Play to continue using a supported mobile browser on their devices.

Android Nougat has a small share of the entire Android market. Most see devices with that operating system between 1% and 2%. The retiring could give Firefox on Android a much-needed boost. Google plans to highlight end of support to Android Nougat users who run Chrome. While some may continue to run version 119 of Chrome, others may switch to a browser that continues to be supported.

It needs to be noted that the Android Nougat version of Android is no longer supported with security updates or other updates as well.

Now You: which version of Android is installed on your devices, if any?

