Google Chrome 119 fixes 15 security issues and privacy changes

Google published a new stable version of its Chrome web browser for all supported operating systems. Chrome 119 is a security update first and foremost, but it does introduce new features and capabilities as well. Noteworthy are options to save, restore and sync tab groups, deprecation and removal of WebSQL and a dedicated setting for the Permission Suggestions Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google Chrome users may select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help in the address bar, to display the current version on desktop devices. The browser checks for updates when the page is opened and will download and install any update it finds. It should detect Chrome 119 and install it. A restart of the browser is required to complete the update.

Chrome should list the following versions on the page after installation of the Chrome 119 update:

Chrome for Linux and macOS: 119.0.6045.105

Chrome for Windows: 119.0.6045.105 or 119.0.6045.106

Chrome for Android: 119.0.6045.66

Google notes that it has moved the Chrome release schedule by a week.

Chrome 119: the security fixes

Google reveals that it has addressed 15 unique security issues in Chrome 119. Only some of them are listed in the official release post on the Chrome Releases blog.

Three vulnerabilities are rated high, which is the highest severity rating of the publicly disclosed vulnerabilities. They address an inappropriate implementation in Payments, an insufficient data validation in USB, and an Integer overflow in USB.

The remaining security issues have a severity of medium or low. Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild.

Chrome users are encouraged to install the update immediately to protect the installation against possible exploits.

Chrome 119: new features and changes

Google Chrome 119 includes a number of new features and improvements. The browser's tab groups feature, for example, supports saving, recalling and syncing tabs now.

Tab groups is a useful tab management feature. Just right-click on an open tab in Chrome and select the option to create a new tab group to get started. You can drag & drop other tabs into the group and collapse entire tab groups to free up space on Chrome's tab bar.

The new capabilities add saving and syncing to Chrome, so that tab groups become available across all desktop devices Chrome runs on using the same Google account.

Google Chrome users should also note that Safe Browsing standard is now also checking visited URLs in real-time. Google explains that this is done by sending partial hashes of the URLS to Google Safe Browsing through "a proxy via Oblivious HTTP". This unlinks the user's IP address from the request according to Google to improve privacy.

Other changes:

Deprecation and removal of WebSQL in favor of SQLite over WASM,

Removal of the Sanitizer App with intent to re-implement it at a later point in time.

DevTools internal errors are now reported via Chrome's internal crash reporting.

Authorization headers are removed upon cross-origin redirects.

Chrome users on iOS may long-press on images to save them directly to Google Photos.

Now You: do you run Google Chrome?

Summary Article Name Google Chrome 119 fixes 15 security issues and privacy changes Description Google Chrome 119 for desktop and Android devices is a security update, but it also introduces new features and privacy changes. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement