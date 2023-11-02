Media Creation Tool won't offer Windows 11 2023 Update for a couple of weeks

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 2, 2023
Windows 11 News
1

Microsoft released the 2023 feature update for Windows 11 this week and it is already available via Windows Update and the Update Assistant. Windows users and administrators who prefer installation media can download ISO images of Windows 11 version 23H2 already, but not with the help of the Media Creation Tool.

Installation media is useful in many regards. It allows administrators to install and upgrade Windows 11 on as many devices as they want without downloading data each time. It is also helpful when it comes to modifying installation media or in offline situations.

Windows administrators who download the Windows Media Creation Tool from Microsoft's website expect to download Windows 11 version 23H2, as it is listed at the top of the page. It states, at the very top "Download Windows 11 (Current release: Windows 11 2023 Update l Version 23H2).

Problem is, the Media Creation Tool can't be used to download the latest version of Windows 11, as it still delivers Windows 11 version 22H2 when used.

create windows 11 installation media

When asked about it on Twitter, Microsoft employee Gabe Frost provided the following answer: "There’s a package size optimization underway for 23H2 with MCT. Rough ETA is a couple weeks ~11/15"

Microsoft expects to update the Media Creation Tool in about two weeks, so that it delivers the Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update to users who run it.

For now, Windows users may download ISO images for x64 versions of Windows. The "Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices" works and offers Windows 11 2023 Update downloads. Note that you need to specify the right language before the download. Choosing the wrong language will result in installation errors, e.g., when selecting English U.S. but the system is in English UK.

The main advantage of the Media Creation Tool is that it takes care of that, at least for the system it is run on. You can check out our guide on installing Windows 11 version 23H2 on unsupported hardware devices here.

Closing Words

Microsoft should add a note to the official download page for its Windows 11 operating system to inform users that the Media Creation Tool can't be used to download Windows 11 version 23H2 yet. Customers do have options to download ISO images directly from the same website.

The Windows 11 2023 Update is now available: how to get it

Comments

  1. VioletMoon said on November 2, 2023 at 2:43 pm
    Right–rather obvious actually, but as my never approved or deleted comment made under the post “How to upgrade to Windows 11 2023 Update on unsupported hardware” mentioned, BetaNews provides the directions on how to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO:

    https://betanews.com/2023/11/01/how-to-download-the-windows-11-23h2-iso/

    The instructions are right on as tested last night.

    Why anyone would so willingly update/upgrade so quickly without remembering all such updates/upgrades distributed by MS in the last 18 months have been riddled with errors, I don’t know.

    Make a system image; Rufus can help with sidestepping concerns with hardware compliance.

    Wait a few weeks if possible.

