The Windows 11 2023 Update is now available: how to get it

Microsoft announced the general availability of the 2023 feature update for its Windows operating system, the Windows 11 2023 Update, a moment ago. Also called Windows 11 version 23H2, it is the second feature update for Windows 11.

The update is available via the operating system's built-in updating system already and systems that meet the system requirements may be updated now. To do so, Windows 11 administrators need to select Start > Settings > Windows Update and activate the check for updates button. It may be necessary to enable the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available toggle" to get the update offered right away.

Downloads are also available on the official Microsoft Windows 11 download website.

Microsoft notes that it will prevent the installation of the feature update on systems with known issues. The new Windows 11 version 23H2 known issues health page on the Microsoft website lists them all.

Microsoft lists three issues currently, all of which are resolved or mitigated, and not new. They are:

BitLocker might incorrectly receive a 65000 error in MDMs

Devices with locale set to Croatia might not utilize the expected currency

Compatibility issues with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers and Windows 11

Most Windows 11 users may want to postpone the installation of the feature update to make sure that it does not introduce major issues. In any event, it is recommended to create a system backup before installing the new feature update for the operating system.

Microsoft plans to support the Windows 11 2023 Update for two years with updates. This version will be supported until October 2025 therefore for Home systems. Enterprise and Education systems receive three years of support.

Windows 11 version 23H2 is a smaller feature update that installs like a regular cumulative update on systems that run Windows 11 version 22H2. It combines the changes of the Moment 4 update with a number of smaller changes.

Microsoft announced some of them on the Windows Experience Blog. John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, mentions the replacement of Chat with Microsoft Teams as one of the changes. Microsoft Teams is now pinned to the taskbar of the operating system.

Windows users who don't want to use Microsoft Teams can right-click on a blank space on the taskbar and select Taskbar Settings to hide the icon on the Taskbar.

The second change that Cable highlights is the separation of system apps. The All Apps menu of the Start Menu lists some native apps with a system label to better distinguish them from other apps. The system apps are also shown under Settings > System > System Components once the update is installed and no longer under Settings > Apps > Installed Apps.

Some features of the Moment 4 update will ship turned on by default, which was not the case on Windows 11 version 22H2 systems. Windows Copilot is enabled by default, for example. You can turn off Windows Copilot easily though.

Closing Words

Windows 11 2023 Update is a small feature update. Clearly, the decision to release new features through Moment updates throughout the year had a major impact on that. Good news for users is that the feature update should install without major issues on most systems.

Now You: do you plan to install the Windows 11 2023 update?

