Steam Deck OLED Specs release date price and more

Valve has revealed the Steam Deck OLED, a new version of its handheld gaming PC with a number of improvements, including a better screen, battery life, and performance. The Steam Deck OLED is priced at $649, which is the same price as the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen.

The Steam Deck was released in early 2022 and quickly became one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. It offers a unique combination of portability and power, allowing users to play AAA PC games on the go.

However, the original Steam Deck had a few drawbacks, such as a relatively short battery life and an LCD screen that wasn't as vibrant as some of the competition.

Steam Deck OLED launches soon

Valve has addressed these issues with the Steam Deck OLED. The new model features a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. OLED displays offer better contrast ratios and color accuracy than LCD displays, and the higher refresh rate will make games look and feel smoother.

The Steam Deck OLED is also powered by an AMD Zen 2 w/ 4-cores/8-threads, variable frequency @ 2.4 – 3.5 GHz APU with a 6nm process. This new APU is more efficient than the previous generation, which should lead to longer battery life. Valve claims that the Steam Deck OLED can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge, which is a significant improvement over the original Steam Deck.

The full specs of the Steam Deck OLED are as follows:

512GB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display

7.4" Diagonal display size

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)

45W Power supply with 2.5m cable

Carrying case

Steam profile bundle

Steam Deck OLED price is affordable

The Steam Deck OLED is priced at $649 for the 1TB version and $549 for the 512 GB version, which is the same price as the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen. This is a great value for the money, considering the significant improvements that Valve has made to the new model.

Steam Deck OLED release date draws near

Valve's new console is coming soon. Steam Deck OLED release date is November 16 and will be available in 512GB and 1TB versions.

Steam Deck OLED vs original Steam Deck

The Steam Deck OLED is a new version of the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC with a number of improvements over the original model, including a better screen, battery life, and performance.

Display

The Steam Deck OLED features a 7.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. OLED displays offer better contrast ratios and color accuracy than LCD displays, and the higher refresh rate will make games look and feel smoother.

Battery life

The Steam Deck OLED is powered by a 50Wh battery, which is larger than the 40Wh battery in the original Steam Deck. This results in longer battery life, with Valve claiming that the Steam Deck OLED can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge.

Performance

The Steam Deck OLED is powered by the same AMD Zen 2 w/ 4-cores/8-threads, variable frequency @ 2.4 – 3.5 GHz APU as the original Steam Deck. However, Valve has made some optimizations to the new model, which should result in slightly improved performance.

Other changes

In addition to the improvements mentioned above, the Steam Deck OLED also features a number of other minor changes, such as a new trackpad design, a more efficient thermal system, and a new carrying case.

Pricing

The Steam Deck OLED is priced at $549, which is the same price as the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen. This makes it a great value for the money, considering the significant improvements that Valve has made to the new model.

Featured image credit: Valve.

