Brace yourself, a report suggests that Copilot is coming to Windows 10

If you think that Microsoft was done adding Copilots to all of its products then you are mistaken. A report by Windows Central suggests that Microsoft has plans to introduce Windows Copilot to all users of its Windows 10 operating system.

It is not a surprising move, considering that Microsoft wants as many eyes as possible on its AI solutions. Windows 10 users may still be caught by surprise, especially since Microsoft announced earlier this year that Windows 10 would not get the full feature treatment anymore.

Windows 10 would still get some features according to Microsoft. Microsoft installed the Windows Backup on Windows 10 devices and now it is Copilot. Both help Microsoft push its overall business strategy -- more AI and cloud sales -- more than they benefit users of the operating system.

Windows Central reports that the Windows 10 version of Windows Copilot looks and feels exactly like the Windows 11 version. In other words: there will be a Copilot icon on the taskbar by default and Copilot will open in a sidebar when launched. It seems likely that Windows 10 administrators may disable Windows Copilot using the same tools provided to Windows 11 admins.

Windows 10 is installed on over 1 billion devices compared to the 400 million devices that Windows 11 is used on (monthly active devices). This boosts Windows Copilot significantly, even if a percentage of users will disable the feature and its taskbar icon the moment it appears on their devices.

Microsoft's interest in getting more eyes on Copilot has several reasons. One reason is data, which Microsoft gathers when Copilot is used. It uses the data for training and improving its AI products. Another is revenue, as Copilot answers may include advertising, provided by Bing.

The boost in usage numbers is also of interest to developers. Windows Copilot plugins may be created by third-party developers. These plugins may increase the attractiveness of the service further.

Even though Windows 10 is supported for less than 2 years, it runs out of support in October 2025 officially, it is ample time to get more eyes on Copilot in Windows.

Windows Copilot on Windows 10 feels and works very similar to the Windows 11 version. That's good on the one hand, but it also means that the Windows 10 version will also be lacking when it comes to controlling Windows.

The report includes another interesting tidbit regarding support end. According to it, Microsoft is discussing extending support and that no final decision has been made at this point.

Now You: have you tried Copilot? What is your take on the feature?

