Australia disconnected from the world

What caused Optus outage file your Optus compensation
Emre Çitak
Nov 8, 2023
Companies
|
0

On October 4, 2023, Optus, one of Australia's largest telecommunications providers, experienced a widespread network outage that affected millions of customers across the country.

The outage caused widespread disruption, affecting mobile phone calls, text messages, internet access, and even emergency services.

While we don't know what caused Optus outage, there are indications that it may be related to the same issue that brought Facebook down in 2021.

Optus Help Twitter/X account has shared this right after the outage:

What caused Optus outage?

The 2021 Facebook outage was caused by a configuration change that disrupted the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), which is responsible for routing internet traffic between different networks. This disruption caused Facebook's servers to become unreachable, resulting in a global outage that lasted for several hours.

According to preliminary reports, the Optus outage may have also been caused by a BGP routing issue. This suggests that the two outages may have shared a common root cause.

However, it is important to note that Optus has not yet confirmed this link, and further investigation is needed to determine what caused Optus outage.

Optus compensation and eligibility

Optus has announced that it will compensate affected customers for the outage. The company has not yet released details of the compensation package, but it is expected to include credits on customers' bills.

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said the telco would look into the issue of compensation for millions of customers once services were restored.

Customers who are eligible for compensation include those who experienced the following during the outage:

  • Loss of mobile phone service
  • Loss of internet service
  • Inability to make or receive calls
  • Inability to send or receive text messages
  • Inability to access the internet
What caused Optus outage file your Optus compensation
It is still uncertain what caused Optus outage

To file an Optus compensation:

  1. Gather evidence: Before contacting Optus, gather evidence of the outage. This could include copies of mobile phone bills, screenshots of error messages, or notes recording the duration and extent of the outage
  2. Contact Optus customer service: Contact Optus customer service through their website, live chat, or phone call. Be prepared to provide your account details, including your name, phone number, and account number
  3. Explain the outage: Not depending on what caused Optus outage, clearly explain the extent of the outage you experienced. Mention the specific services affected, the duration of the outage, and any impact it had on your ability to communicate or access essential services
  4. Provide evidence: Share the evidence you gathered in step 1 with the customer service representative. This will help support your claim and ensure you receive the appropriate compensation
  5. Await compensation: The customer service representative will process your claim and inform you of the compensation you are eligible for. This may include bill credits, service plan extensions, or other forms of compensation

Read alsoEquifax data breach claims are extended.

While we still don't know what caused Optus outage exactly, there is one thing certain: telecommunications providers need to take steps to protect their networks from cyberattacks, such as BGP hijackings. Customers should also be aware of the potential for outages and take steps to prepare, such as having a backup plan for communication and internet access.

Featured image credit: Optus.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft deepfake combat

Microsoft says there is no room for deepfakes in 2024 elections
chinese hackers breach us government

Suspicious Microsoft Authenticator requests don't trigger notifications anymore
Epic Games vs Google antitrust lawsuit

Epic Games has all its cannons pointed at Google
Apple iPhone battery lawsuit

Apple faces very serious accusations
Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined

Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined

Google trashes its "DRM for the Web" API

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved