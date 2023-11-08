Diablo players can't get rid of problems

Diablo 4, the latest installment in Blizzard's iconic franchise, has captivated players with its dark and gritty world, engaging gameplay, and expansive endgame content at its launch.

The game, which has been highly criticized for the various problems both in the game and within the company policies right a few days after the initial launch, is now facing a new problem: Diablo 4 Error Code 397000.

No game is without its technical glitches, and Diablo 4 is no exception. One common error that players have encountered recently is Diablo Error Code 397000, which prevents them from logging in to the game.

How to fix Diablo 4 Error Code 397000
Diablo 4 Error Code 397000 disallows players from accessing the game's servers - Image courtesy of Diablo 4/Blizzard

What is Diablo 4 Error Code 397000?

Diablo 4 Error Code 397000 typically indicates a problem with the game's connection to the lobby server.

This can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

  • Network issues
  • Server maintenance
  • Corrupted game files

While frustrating, this error can often be resolved with simple troubleshooting steps.

How to fix the Diablo 4 Error Code 397000

Before attempting any drastic measures, it's always a good idea to check the Diablo 4 server status from DownDetector. Blizzard does not provide real-time server status updates on its website, so if the servers are down, you may simply need to wait until they are back online.

Assuming the servers are up, here are some troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve Diablo 4 Error Code 397000.

Restart the Battle.net launcher and Diablo 4

Sometimes, a simple restart can clear up temporary glitches that may be causing the error. Close both the Battle.net launcher and Diablo 4 completely, then relaunch them.

Scan and repair Diablo 4

The Battle.net launcher has a built-in scan and repair feature that can check for and fix corrupted game files.

To use this feature, open the Battle.net launcher, click on the gear icon next to the "Play" button for Diablo 4, and select "Scan and Repair".

Scanning the game's files might fix the Diablo 4 Error Code 397000 - Image courtesy of Diablo 4/Blizzard

Reset the Battle.net cache

The Battle.net cache can sometimes become corrupted, causing connection issues. To reset the cache, close the Battle.net launcher completely, then delete the following folders:

  1. C:\ProgramData\Blizzard Entertainment\Battle.net
  2. C:\Users[username]\AppData\Local\Battle.net
  3. C:\Users[username]\AppData\Roaming\Battle.net

Update your network drivers

Outdated network drivers can cause connectivity issues. Make sure your network drivers are up to date by checking your computer's manufacturer's website or using a driver update tool.

Check your firewall settings

Your firewall may be blocking Diablo 4 from connecting to the lobby server. Make sure to add Diablo 4 as an exception to your firewall settings.

If you've tried all of the above steps and are still encountering Diablo 4 Error Code 397000, you may need to contact Blizzard Support for further assistance.

They will be able to provide more in-depth troubleshooting and identify any underlying issues with your account or the game itself.

Featured image credit: Diablo 4/Blizzard.

