Block ads for life for as low as $13

Nov 8, 2023
Updated • Nov 8, 2023
Whether you’re on your own or looking out for the whole family, you can block ads and protect your privacy using AdGuard. Personal and Family lifetime plans are on sale for $12.97 and $16.97, respectively, but only until November 16.

Ads are a frustration that are hard to avoid. It may take dedicated cybersecurity software to block all the ads you encounter while browsing or watching videos, and AdGuard may be up to the task. 

AdGuard is an advanced ad blocker that has plans for individuals and families. This cybersecurity software can both block ads and help you protect your privacy online, and it’s on sale for a short time. Through November 16, you can get an AdGuard Personal plan for $12.97 or Family plan for $16.97 — both accessible for life. 

Block ads on multiple devices 

AdGuard’s Personal Plan covers three devices while the Family Plan lets you connect nine. Both are only available to new users and work for desktop or mobile devices. Both plans work the same and could help you quickly clear out banner ads, pop-ups, and video ads across all connected devices

This ad blocker doesn’t just get rid of ads. You can also use it to help block malware and phishing websites, and parents can use it to restrict access to inappropriate content for their kids. 

Save on a lifetime of ad blocking

Whether you’re clearing out ads and protecting your own data or looking out for the whole family, AdGuard may be able to cover all your bases with comprehensive ad blocking and malware protection. Until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, check out these deals:

Prices subject to change.

Comments

  1. dial said on November 8, 2023 at 2:38 pm
    or as low as 0 with ublock origin. or disabling cookies and javascript.

