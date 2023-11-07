Fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things rejoice! The Stranger Things chapter has returned to Dead by Daylight, with the Stranger Things DBD collab, bringing back the Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington.

Stranger Things DBD chapter was originally released in 2019, but was removed from the game in 2021 due to licensing agreements. However, thanks to a renewed partnership between Behaviour Interactive and Netflix, Stranger Things is back in Dead by Daylight, and better than ever.

See the Dead by Daylight YouTube channel's video on the Stranger Things DBD collab below.

What's in Stranger Things DBD collab?

Now, in 2023, Stranger Things is back in Dead by Daylight, and it's better than ever. The chapter includes two survivors, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, and one killer, the Demogorgon. It also includes the Hawkins National Laboratory map, which is one of the most iconic maps in the game.

Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington are two of the most popular characters in Stranger Things. Nancy is a resourceful and intelligent young woman who is always willing to fight for what she believes in. Steve is a lovable jock who has matured into a brave and caring protector.

In Dead by Daylight, Nancy and Steve are two of the most powerful survivors in the game. They both have unique perks that can help them survive against the killer. Nancy's perk, "Better Together," allows her to see the auras of other survivors within a certain range. Steve's perk, "Second Wind," allows him to self-heal once per trial.

Is Stranger Things coming back to DBD?

Yes, it is coming back with the horrifying Demogorgon!

The Demogorgon is a terrifying creature from the Upside Down. It is a powerful and agile killer that can easily overwhelm survivors.

In Dead by Daylight, the Demogorgon is one of the most popular killers in the game. It has a unique power called "Pounce," which allows it to leap great distances and attack survivors from above. The Demogorgon also has a powerful mori animation, which involves it dragging the survivor into the Upside Down and killing them.

The Hawkins National Laboratory

The Hawkins National Laboratory map is one of the most iconic maps in Dead by Daylight. It is a large and complex map with multiple levels and hiding spots. The map also features a number of interactive elements, such as the Demogorgon portals and the power room.

Can you play DBD on mobile?

Yes, you can play Dead by Daylight on mobile. The game was released on mobile devices in 2019 and is available on both the App Store and Google Play. The mobile version of the game is a faithful recreation of the console and PC versions, with all of the same features and gameplay mechanics.

You may download DBD mobile from the links below.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you are planning on playing Dead by Daylight on mobile. First, the game is quite demanding, so you will need a relatively powerful device in order to run it smoothly.

And the game can be quite difficult to control on a touchscreen device, so it is important to take some time to practice before you start playing against other players.

Featured image credit: PlayStation Store/Dead by Daylight.

