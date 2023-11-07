Meet the world's first AI CEO

Mika AI CEO
Emre Çitak
Nov 7, 2023
As technology continues to evolve, so too do our definitions of what is possible. In a recent breakthrough, a Polish rum company called Dictador has appointed an AI human-like robot named Mika as its new CEO. This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time that an AI robot has been appointed to such a senior position in a major company.

The appointment of Mika AI CEO has raised a number of questions about the future of work and the role of AI in society.

Some people have expressed concerns that AI is becoming too powerful and that it will eventually replace human workers altogether. Others have argued that AI can be a powerful tool for good, and that it can help us to solve some of the world's most pressing problems.

Who is Mika AI CEO?

Mika is a humanoid robot developed by Hanson Robotics and now she's being called Mika AI CEO. She is one of the most advanced robots in the world, and she is capable of interacting with humans in a very natural way. Mika can recognize faces, understand emotions, and hold conversations. She can also learn and adapt to new situations.

Dictador has said that Mika was appointed CEO because of her unique skills and abilities. They believe that her ability to process large amounts of data and make data-driven decisions will be a valuable asset to the company. They also believe that Mika's ability to interact with people in a natural way will help to improve the company's customer service.

Mixed reactions within the community

Mika AI CEO, has sparked a debate about the future of work and the role of AI in society. In a recent Dictador video, Mika said that she can "swiftly and accurately make data-driven decisions with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms".

However, FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti noted that there is a "significant delay" in the time it takes Mika AI CEO to process and respond to a question.

Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, who played a key role in employing Mika at Dictador, emphasized the importance of "humanizing" artificial intelligence. He explained on "Mornings with Maria" that "we need to teach A.I. to care about people for A.I. to be really safe, to be really, really good".

Mika AI CEO
Mika AI CEO received mixed reactions from the NYC

Simonetti hit the streets of New York City to get Americans' take on the robot boss. One person said they would "absolutely" treat it with compassion, with another adding that humans should be nice to "all things that think." One man had a different take, arguing that "robots don't need respect" because they are "just machines."

A majority of people agreed that AI would likely continue to take jobs from humans. Some said they would refuse to work for a robot. In 2016, Hanson Robotics unveiled Mika's sister, Sophia, who once said that she will "destroy humans".

