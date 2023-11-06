What is Grok AI and how to use it

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, has released its first AI model, Grok AI. Grok is a generative AI model that can create human-like text, code, and imagery. It is still under development, but it has the potential to be a serious competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Elon Musk has made striking statements about AI in recent months. Criticizing chatbots, which he sees as a "Serious threat", the billionaire announced that he founded X AI to prepare an AI model that works ethically and correctly, and the company is finally ready to show users something.

See xAI's tweet/xeet about Grok AI below.

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak

Grok AI might have what it takes to be the best

One of the key features of Grok is its real-time access to information from X, the social media platform that Musk bought for $44 billion last year. This gives Grok a significant advantage over other chatbots in terms of currency and relevance.

For example, if you ask Grok AI about the latest news on a particular topic, it will be able to provide you with the most recent headlines and articles. ChatGPT, on the other hand, may only be able to provide you with information that is a few days or even weeks old.

Another key feature of Grok is its personality-driven approach. Musk has said that Grok is designed to be more sarcastic and humorous than other chatbots. This is likely to appeal to some users who find other chatbots to be too bland and impersonal.

Grok AI is also designed to be able to answer "spicy" questions that are rejected by other AI systems. This could make Grok a popular choice for users who are looking for an AI chatbot that is more open and honest.

How spicy you ask? Well, this is how Grok AI answered to Christopher Stanley's request of being more ''vulgar'':

TIL Scaling API requests is like trying to keep up with a never-ending orgy. #GrokThots pic.twitter.com/U2X5sCVX0S — Christopher Stanley ? (@cstanley) November 5, 2023

A master at multitasking

The most important feature of Grok AI is that it can work on multiple prompts at the same time. This was definitely one of the most criticized issues of ChatGPT, which it identified as a competitor.

These are some of the UI features in Grok. First, it allows you to multi-task. You can run several concurrent conversations and switch between them as they progress. pic.twitter.com/aXAG0M2oPF — Toby Pohlen (@TobyPhln) November 5, 2023

Thanks to this model of X AI, users can prepare a presentation and an Excel file at the same time, or even ask Grok AI for a recipe for dinner while getting help with programming.

How to use Grok AI

To use Grok AI, you must be a verified X user within the United States and have received an invitation to the closed beta. Once you have been invited, you can sign up for the early access program on the Grok AI website.

After you have done that:

Go to the xAI Select sign-in with X If you are eligible, you will receive an email with instructions on how to access the Grok AI beta

Once you have access to the beta, you can start using Grok AI by simply typing in your questions or requests. Grok AI will respond with text, code, or other creative content based on your query.

