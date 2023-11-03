CVSS 4.0 standard has been released

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is an open standard for assessing the severity of computer security vulnerabilities. CVSS scores are used by organizations and individuals around the world to prioritize vulnerability remediation and make informed security decisions.

On November 1, 2023, the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) released CVSS version 4.0, the latest major revision to the standard. CVSS 4.0 introduces a number of new features and enhancements, designed to improve the accuracy and relevance of CVSS scores in today's complex and evolving threat landscape.

CVSS 4.0 is a significant update to the standard, and it is important for organizations to begin preparing for and implementing it as soon as possible. Let us provide you with an overview of CVSS 4.0, including its key new features, benefits, and how to prepare for and implement it.

Key new features of CVSS 4.0

CVSS 4.0 includes a number of new features and enhancements, designed to improve the accuracy and relevance of CVSS scores in today's complex and evolving threat landscape.

Some of the key new features include:

Finer granularity : CVSS 4.0 introduces new base metrics and exploitability sub-metrics, providing finer granularity in the scoring process. This allows for more precise and accurate assessments of vulnerability severity

: CVSS 4.0 introduces new base metrics and exploitability sub-metrics, providing finer granularity in the scoring process. This allows for more precise and accurate assessments of vulnerability severity Support for multiple exploit vectors : CVSS 4.0 now supports multiple exploit vectors for a single vulnerability. This is important because vulnerabilities can be exploited in a variety of ways, and the severity of a vulnerability may vary depending on the exploit vector

: CVSS 4.0 now supports multiple exploit vectors for a single vulnerability. This is important because vulnerabilities can be exploited in a variety of ways, and the severity of a vulnerability may vary depending on the exploit vector New environmental metrics group : CVSS 4.0 introduces a new environmental metrics group, which allows organizations to factor in their specific environment and security posture when calculating CVSS scores. This helps to ensure that CVSS scores are more relevant to the organization's individual risk profile

: CVSS 4.0 introduces a new environmental metrics group, which allows organizations to factor in their specific environment and security posture when calculating CVSS scores. This helps to ensure that CVSS scores are more relevant to the organization's individual risk profile Improved integration with threat intelligence: CVSS 4.0 is more tightly integrated with threat intelligence feeds, allowing organizations to incorporate real-time information about active threats into their vulnerability assessments. This helps to ensure that CVSS scores are more reflective of the current threat landscape

Why CVSS 4.0?

CVSS 4.0 offers several benefits over previous versions of the standard, including improved accuracy and relevance. The new features and enhancements introduced in CVSS 4.0 provide more accurate and relevant scores in today's complex and evolving threat landscape. This means that organizations can use CVSS 4.0 scores to make more informed decisions about vulnerability remediation, security posture, and risk management.

Another benefit of CVSS 4.0 is better communication and collaboration. As a widely accepted standard, CVSS 4.0 makes it easier for organizations to communicate and collaborate on vulnerability severity assessments. This can help to ensure that all stakeholders are on the same page when it comes to vulnerability assessment and remediation.

How to prepare and implement it?

To prepare for and implement CVSS 4.0, organizations should start by reviewing the CVSS 4.0 specification. This will provide a comprehensive understanding of the new standard and its key changes.

Next, organizations should update their vulnerability assessment tools and processes to support CVSS 4.0.

This may involve training staff on the new standard and ensuring that they understand how to use CVSS 4.0 scores to make informed security decisions.

Finally, educating staff on CVSS 4.0 and the changes it introduces will help to ensure a smooth transition to the new standard.

