Bells of justice ring for Sam Bankman-Fried

On November 2, 2023, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was found guilty on all seven charges against him, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. The charges stemmed from Bankman-Fried's alleged role in defrauding FTX customers and investors out of billions of dollars.

The FTX scandal was one of the biggest in the history of the cryptocurrency industry. It shook investor confidence and led to calls for greater regulation of the sector. However, Bankman-Fried's conviction is a sign that the cryptocurrency industry is maturing and that it is taking fraud seriously.

A flashback

The FTX scandal was one of the biggest cryptocurrency scandals of all time. It began in November 2022, when reports surfaced that the exchange was facing a liquidity crisis. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried initially denied the reports, but it was later revealed that the exchange had been using customer funds to prop up its sister company, Alameda Research.

On November 11, 2022, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12, 2022, and extradited to the United States the following day. He was charged with seven counts of fraud and conspiracy by the US Department of Justice.

The seven charges against Bankman-Fried were as follows:

Wire fraud: Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding FTX customers by making false statements about the exchange's financial condition Securities fraud: Bankman-Fried is accused of selling unregistered securities to FTX investors Money laundering: Bankman-Fried is accused of concealing and disguising the proceeds of his crimes Wire fraud conspiracy: Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring with others to commit wire fraud Securities fraud conspiracy: Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring with others to commit securities fraud Commodities fraud conspiracy: Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring with others to commit commodities fraud Money laundering conspiracy: Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring with others to commit money laundering

Bankman-Fried's alleged fraud had a devastating impact on FTX customers and investors. Many people lost their life savings. The scandal also shook confidence in the cryptocurrency industry and led to calls for greater regulation of the sector.

Up to 100 years in jail

The crimes committed by Bankman-Fried are punishable by law with imprisonment for up to 20 years for each offense, including wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy, which all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

SBF is facing a potential sentence of over 100 years in prison due to his involvement in a scheme that defrauded FTX customers out of approximately $8 billion in funds. This was achieved through the use of special privileges given to Alameda Research, allowing them to borrow and spend the funds recklessly without limits.

On March 28, 2024, he will appear before New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan for his sentencing hearing. Although the government prosecutors will offer their recommendation, it is ultimately up to Judge Kaplan who will decide on the appropriate sentence.

