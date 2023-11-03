Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined

Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined
Ashwin
Nov 3, 2023
Apple
|
1

Apple has published its earnings for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. The company posted a record revenue of $89.5 Million for the previous quarter. But, Apple's net sales only summed up to $383.2 Million, which was lesser than last year's performance of $394.3 Million, i.e. it declined by 2.8% year-over-year.

iPhone impresses in sales, but Mac and iMac saw their numbers drop

So, which products contributed more to these numbers? Unsurprisingly, the most popular product was the iPhone with a net sales values of $43,805 for the quarter ending September, it also grew 2.8% over September 2022's numbers. This is likely a result of a boost in sales thanks to the recent iPhone 15 line-up's launch. But, the annual sales were actually down by 2.4% YoY. Apple had made $200.5 Million this year from iPhone sales, but the previous year's sales were higher at $205.4 Million.

Apple continues to see a slump in Mac sales which went down 33.8% compared to the previous September's numbers $11.5 Million, the Cupertino company only managed to make $7,614 from Mac in September 2023. The year-over-year decline was 26.9% ($29.3 Million v $40.1 Million).

iPhone impresses in sales, but Mac and iMac saw their numbers drop

(Data via Apple)

There are a couple of reasons why Mac sales could have declined in the quarter ending September. Apple had launched the M2 Mac in Q4 of the previous fiscal year. Macs are expensive, and unlike iPhone, users don't upgrade their Mac every year. Apple announced a new M3 iMac, and M3 MacBook Pro models last week, but these will only be taken into account for the current quarter, i.e., Q1, FY 2024.

The iPad did not fare any better either with a 10.2% decline in the September sales ($6.4 Million v $7.1 Million), but the YoY decline was only 3.4% ($28.3 Million v $29.2 Million). The Wearables, Home and Accessories declined by 3.4% despite posting $9.3 Million in September 2023, compared to $9.6 Million in September 2022. The YoY numbers declined by the same percentage, with $39.8 Million in FY 2033 v $41.2 Million in FY 2022. iPad has not exactly seen major improvements over the recent years, and the software experience is likely to be blamed. What good are iPadOS limitations, when it cannot take advantage of its powerful Apple Silicon chips? Apple has made some strides in gaming with the recent iPhone 15 Pro which supports ray tracing, and other improvements. Perhaps, this could make iPadOS a proper gaming tablet, but it will still need more than that to be an actually useful device like a Mac.

Apple Services sales were exceptionally good

Apple Services saw a 16.3% increase with $22,314 billion in September 2023, over last September's $19,188 Billion. It grew 9.1% YoY with a revenue of $85.2 Million in FY 2023 as opposed to $78.2 Million from 2022. Remarkably, Apple nearly earned more from its Services than it made from sales from Mac, iPad and Wearables put together.

For context, Apple Services include various products including the App Store, digital subscriptions such as iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+. Apple Pay and Apple Card would also fall under the category. It is worth noting that these numbers, while impressive, are from before the recent price hike for the digital services, so the record for the current quarter may be even higher.

You can download the Consolidated Financial Statements for the fourth quarter results from Apple's website. Experts have predicted that the personal computer market will improve in this quarter, so Apple's Mac sales could finally be on the rise after seeing it drop in consecutive quarters over the past year.

Summary
Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined
Article Name
Apple posts record revenue from iPhone, Services, but iPad and Mac sales declined
Description
Apple Services earned nearly as much as iPad, Mac Wearables, and Home accessories combined.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple iPhone battery lawsuit

Apple faces very serious accusations
Apple has plans to revolutionize health care with the Apple Watch

Apple has plans to revolutionize health care with the Apple Watch
Apple cyber attack alert system

Apple's cybersecurity notifications are on the rise
Apple Music Voice plan is being discontinued

Apple Music Voice plan is being discontinued
How does Dynamic Caching work

Dynamic Caching will be the force behind M3 chips
Apple Magic keyboard lightning usb

Did Apple just forget about EU?

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. bruh said on November 3, 2023 at 10:12 am
    Reply

    never ending record growth is not sustainably feasible anyway, so it matters little if some figures drop slightly.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved