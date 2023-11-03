Apple faces very serious accusations

Apple iPhone battery lawsuit
Emre Çitak
Nov 3, 2023
Apple
Apple is facing a $2 billion lawsuit in London over allegations that it knowingly used defective batteries in certain iPhone models.

The Apple iPhone battery lawsuit, which was filed by consumer champion Justin Gutmann on behalf of around 24 million iPhone users in the United Kingdom, alleges that Apple slowed down iPhones with software updates to hide the battery issues.

Gutmann said in a statement that the ruling was "a major step towards consumer justice".

And in return, an Apple spokesperson stated: "We have never – and would never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades".

An Apple employee said the company would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product

What took us to the Apple iPhone battery lawsuit?

In 2017, Apple admitted to slowing down older iPhones with software updates in order to prevent them from unexpectedly shutting down. The company said that the battery performance management feature was designed to extend the life of older iPhones with degraded batteries.

However, many users felt that Apple had misled them about the battery issues and that the company should have done more to address them.

In 2020, Apple agreed to pay $113 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in the United States over the battery slowdown issue. The company also offered to replace batteries in older iPhones at a discounted price.

The current Apple iPhone battery lawsuit in London is seeking damages from Apple on behalf of iPhone users who were affected by the battery slowdown issue. The lawsuit alleges that Apple knowingly used defective batteries in certain iPhone models and that the company's software updates were designed to hide the battery problems.

Apple's batterygate lawsuit cost $500 million.

What's at stake

The outcome of the lawsuit could have a significant impact on Apple. If the company is found to have knowingly used defective batteries in its iPhones, it could face billions of dollars in damages. Additionally, the lawsuit could damage Apple's reputation and lead to a loss of customer trust.

The lawsuit is still in its early stages and it could be several years before it goes to trial. However, the case is being closely watched by the tech industry and consumer advocates alike.

Apple has previously paid fines in this matter

Who is a consumer champion?

A consumer champion is an advocate for consumer rights and interests, working to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and receive quality products and services.

Consumer champions may represent the interests of consumers in various ways, such as advocating for better consumer protection laws, providing information and education to consumers, and assisting with complaints against businesses.

In the financial industry, there is a role known as a "Consumer Duty champion," which focuses on ensuring that financial firms prioritize consumer interests and ethical practices.

