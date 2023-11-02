Motorola has been a pioneer in the development of foldable smartphones, and its latest concept takes this technology to the next level. The company recently unveiled the Motorola bendable phone that can also be worn as a bracelet.

Motorola bendable phone is still in its early stages of development, but it has the potential to change the way we interact with our smartphones.

The Adaptive Display Concept features a 6.9-inch OLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms. When flat, the device can be used as a traditional smartphone.

When folded in half, the display becomes a more compact 4.6-inch display that is perfect for one-handed use. And when wrapped around the wrist, the device becomes a smart bracelet that can be used to track fitness, receive notifications, and make contactless payments.

See Motorola's introduction video below.

Motorola continues to invest in technology that pushes the boundaries. At #LenovoTechWorld, we introduced an adaptive display concept that users can shape and mold to their needs. pic.twitter.com/IJlvYIezjc — motorola (@Moto) October 27, 2023

Motorola bendable phone specs are as good as it gets

The Adaptive Display Concept is a versatile device that can be adapted to fit any lifestyle. Whether you are commuting to work, working out at the gym, or going out on the town, the Adaptive Display Concept has a form factor that is perfect for you.

Despite its compact size, the Adaptive Display Concept is packed with powerful features. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also features a triple-lens rear camera system and a dual-lens front-facing camera system.

The Adaptive Display Concept is a future-proof device that is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies. It is compatible with 5G networks and supports Wi-Fi 6E. It also has a large battery that can easily last a full day on a single charge.

Powered by MotoAI

MotoAI, Motorola’s latest innovative technology, is a cutting-edge language model AI assistant that can be used on the Motorola bendable phone. It offers natural voice and text interaction capabilities, allowing users to ask questions, draft messages, schedule tasks, and more.

With MotoAI on the Motorola bendable phone, users can enjoy the best of both worlds: a powerful and versatile smartphone with a smart assistant that can help them with their daily needs.

MotoAI is still under development, but it has the potential to make the Motorola bendable phone an even more powerful and versatile device. With MotoAI, users can get the most out of their smartphones and be more productive and efficient in their daily lives.

