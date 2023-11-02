Latest Bitwarden update introduces support for saving passkeys

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 2, 2023
Security
|
0

A new version of the open source password manager Bitwarden is now available. Bitwarden 2023.10.0 introduces a number of important features to the password manager. Noteworthy additions are supported for saving passkeys in the vault, improved import options from browser extensions and desktop apps, and support for alias providers.

The new version is not available via the application's built-in updating system. Users may download it from the official website to upgrade to the new version. You may select Help > About Bitwarden to display the installed version. Once enabled, Help > Check for updates should also return the latest version in the client.

bitwarden passkeys

Bitwarden: Saving passkeys

One of the main new features of Bitwarden is the ability to store passkeys in user vaults. Announced in May 2023, the feature is now finally available.

Passkeys is a new authentication standard that will replace passwords to a large degree in the coming years. It uses security keys that are generated on local devices and local authentication options, such as a user's face or fingerprint, or a PIN, for authentication.

The first iteration of the feature is limited to the browser extensions. Bitwarden notes that users may use the browser extensions to sign-in to apps and websites that support passkeys. Mobile device support is coming at a later point.

You can check out Ashwin's guide on managing passkeys on Windows 11.

Improved imports

Password importing and exporting functionality is essential for any password manager. Bitwarden supports imports from a wide range of services and formats. The new update introduces a number of improvements.

LastPass data can now be imported directly from LastPass. Previously, an exported passwords file was required to migrate passwords from the LastPass password manager to Bitwarden. The direct import works only when Bitwarden's extensions or the password manager desktop apps are used. The entire process is explained here.

The second improvement adds direct importing support from browser extensions and desktop applications.

Other changes in Bitwarden 2023.10.0

The new version of Bitwarden adds support for self-hosted alias providers. Users of the password manager may now connect their password managers to their self-hosted Addy.io or SimpleLogin instances, to make use of them.

Another new feature enables users to auto-fill cards and identities using the context menu, if the Bitwarden browser extension is installed on a device.

Mobile users may notice that the Settings tab has been reorganized. Bitwarden says that this new order is "more intuitive".

You can check out the entire release notes here.

Closing Words

Support for saving and using passkeys in Bitwarden vaults is the major new feature of the release. It enables support for passkeys, at least when using browser extensions and the desktop applications. It is probably only a matter of time before the mobile apps introduce support for the feature as well.

Now You: do you use Bitwarden or another password manager?

Summary
Latest Bitwarden update introduces support for saving passkeys
Article Name
Latest Bitwarden update introduces support for saving passkeys
Description
Bitwarden 2023.10.0 introduces a number of important features to the password manager, including support for storing passkeys.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

McAfee Celebrity Hot List 2023

And the phishing Oscar goes to...
StripedFly malware

Watch out for StripedFly malware

Tor Browser Security Audit reveals 2 high security issues
1Password Okta breach

The fallout from the Okta breach continues

VMware Workstation 17.5 Player fixes a security issue

Dashlane limits Free users to 25 passwords starting next month

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved