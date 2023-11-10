There is a new headache for CoD players

How to fix MW3 Vault Edition not working
Nov 10, 2023
The launch of Modern Warfare 3 was highly anticipated by fans of the Call of Duty franchise. However, some players have reported that the MW3 Vault Edition not working properly.

This can be a frustrating experience, especially if you have paid extra for the Vault Edition content.

There are a few possible reasons why you might be experiencing the MW3 Vault Edition not working issue.

It could be a problem with the game files, your internet connection, or your Activision account. Below, we will go through a number of possible fixes that you can try to resolve the issue.

How to fix MW3 Vault Edition not working
There could be multiple problems behind the MW3 Vault Edition not working problem

How to fix MW3 Vault Edition not working problem?

Before you try any of the fixes below, there are a few things you can check first:

  • Make sure that your computer or console meets the minimum system requirements for Modern Warfare 3. The minimum system requirements are as follows:
    • CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400
    • RAM: 8GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
    • Storage: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch
  • Make sure that you have the latest version of the game installed
  • Make sure that you have a stable internet connection
  • Try restarting your computer or console

If you have checked all of the above and the Vault Edition is still not working, you can try the fixes below.

Check your Activision account

The first thing you should check is your Activision account to make sure that you have purchased the Vault Edition of the game. You can do this by logging into your Activision account and going to the "Purchase History" page.

If you have purchased the Vault Edition, but it is not showing up in your account, you can contact Activision support for assistance.

How to fix MW3 Vault Edition not working
Verifying your game files might resolve the MW3 Vault Edition not working issue

Verify the game files

If you are playing on a PC, you can verify the game files to make sure that they are not corrupted.

To do this, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Battle.net launcher
  2. Click on the "Modern Warfare 3" icon
  3. Click on the "Options" button
  4. Click on the "Scan and Repair" option

The Battle.net launcher will scan the game files and repair any corrupted files that it finds.

Reinstall the game

If you have tried the above fixes and the Vault Edition is still not working, you can try reinstalling the game. This will replace any corrupt game files and may resolve the issue.

Contact Activision support

If you have tried all of the above fixes and the MW3 Vault Edition is still not working, you can contact Activision support for assistance. They may be able to help you troubleshoot the issue or provide you with a refund.

If you are able to fix the MW3 Vault Edition not working, please let us know in the comments below what worked for you.

Featured image credit: Call of Duty®/Steam.

