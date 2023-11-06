Windows 11 Pro upgrade dips to $25 for a limited time

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

With a fresher appearance, new productivity tools, and more built-in security protections, plus a brand-new 2023 update, Windows 11 Pro is the ultimate upgrade for your PC — now $24.97 through November 9.

Microsoft recently announced the 2023 feature update for Windows 11 (also being called Windows 11, version 23H2) with an AI-powered assistant, enhanced firewall capabilities, and more passwordless logins.

If you’re a Windows 10 user holding out on making the upgrade, this release and an accompanying sale on Windows 11 Pro might be an opportune time. Through November 9, Windows 11 Pro is price-dropped from $199 to just $24.97.

Should you upgrade to Windows 11?

This deal is from a Microsoft-verified partner with nearly 200 reviews sharing a positive experience from installation to enjoyment of the latest features.

Many users upgrade to Windows 11 simply for a fresh appearance with a centered bottom taskbar, new app icons, and rounded app corners — it’s a bit of an inspiration from Mac. You’ll also notice new productivity tools like snap layouts, widgets, improved voice typing, and a redesigned search function.

Windows 11 users may also experience a performance boost with software designed to deliver quicker startup times and run less apps in the background. We also can’t forget about built-in security features like Windows and Microsoft Information Protection integration to shield your personal and/or work data from leaks.

Here’s why to go Pro vs. Home

While you might be able to get Windows 11 Home at no cost, there’s a few reasons to opt for the Pro version: Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, remote desktop access, and BitLocker device encryption that securely encrypts your hard drive.

Make the upgrade to Windows 11 Pro while it’s on sale for $24.97 (reg. $199) until November 9 at 11:59pm Pacific — no coupon is needed.

