In 2020, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against both Apple and Google. The lawsuit alleged that both companies were engaging in anti-competitive practices in their app marketplaces. One of the key issues at stake in the lawsuit is whether Google and Apple have a monopoly on the distribution of apps on their respective mobile platforms.

Google recently shared some key insights into its perspective on the lawsuit. In a blog post, Google argued that its Play Store is not a monopoly and that developers have multiple options for distributing apps on Android devices.

Google also defended its decision to remove Fortnite from the Play Store, arguing that Epic Games violated the Play Store's terms of service by offering its own in-app payment system.

Google's perspective

Google argues that the Play Store is not a monopoly because it competes with other app stores, such as the Samsung Galaxy Store and Amazon Appstore. Google also points out that Android devices come preloaded with multiple app stores, so users are not forced to use the Play Store.

Google also refutes Epic Games' claim that developers are compelled to use the Play Store. Google says that there are a number of ways for developers to distribute apps on Android devices, including through sideloading, app stores, and their own websites.

Fortnite has been removed from the Play Store

Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store after Epic Games offered its own in-app payment system for the game. This violated the Play Store's terms of service, which require all developers to use Google's payment system for purchases made within apps.

Google argues that it has a right to set its own terms of service for the Play Store. Google also says that its payment system is necessary to protect users from fraud and to ensure that developers are paid for their apps.

Epic Games says no more to big tech tax

Epic wants to offer a separate payment system for its apps to avoid paying Google's fees. Google charges developers a 30% fee on all in-app purchases made through the Play Store. Epic believes that this fee is too high and that it hurts developers and consumers.

Epic has also accused Google of abusing its power in the Android app market. Epic claims that Google forces developers to use its payment system and that it stifles competition. Epic wants to offer a separate payment system to give developers more choices and to create a more competitive marketplace.

The trial is soon

The Epic Games v. Google trial will begin on November 6th in the United States District Court in California's Northern District. A list of potential witnesses has been released, including executives from both companies.

Epic Games plans to call Google and Alphabet CEOs Sundar Pichai and Ruth Porat to testify, while Google will present its case to defend its actions in this ongoing legal battle.

The Epic Games lawsuit against Google is still ongoing, and it is unclear how the case will be resolved. However, Google's recent blog post provides some important insights into the company's perspective on the case.

