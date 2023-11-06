American customers are having banking deposit delays

Emre Çitak
Nov 6, 2023
On November 3, 2023, multiple US banks experienced banking deposit delays due to an error at The Clearing House, a payment processing network. A lot of customers are worried about a possible cyberattack.

The ACH system, which is operated by The Clearing House, allows banks to send electronic payments to each other.

This system is used for a variety of transactions, including direct deposit paychecks, customer bill payments, and government benefits.

Banking deposit delays all across the USA are connected to the ACH Processing issue

Customers are experiencing banking deposit delays

The Clearing House stated that the issue "impacted less than 1% of the daily ACH volume in the United States" and that they were "working with the financial institutions who have customers that have been impacted".

They also confirmed that the issue was caused by a "manual error" and was not linked to a cybersecurity issue. Despite the reassurance that only a small percentage of transactions were affected, many people still experienced significant inconvenience and stress as a result of the delay.

Widespread impact

The deposit delays caused significant disruption to both individuals and businesses. Some customers were unable to access their paychecks or other important funds, while others were unable to pay bills on time.

This could have led to late fees and other financial penalties. Businesses that rely on ACH payments to receive revenue may have experienced lost sales and cash flow problems. Additionally, businesses that were unable to pay their suppliers on time may have faced additional fees and penalties.

Both individuals and businesses are affected by the banking deposit delays

Which banks are affected by the banking deposit delays?

The Clearing House did not disclose the names of the banks that were affected by the banking deposit delays. However, some banks have acknowledged that their customers were impacted.

For example, Bank of America flashed a statement on its mobile app, warning customers about the potential for deposit delays. It's essential to note that even if your bank is not explicitly listed as being affected, you may still experience delays in your transactions.

It's always a good idea to check with your bank to confirm whether they were impacted and to understand how it may affect your specific situation.

Apex Legends: Cross Progression is finally introduced

Comments

  1. Oxa said on November 6, 2023 at 2:57 pm
    Reply

    The issue “impacted less than 1% of the daily ACH volume in the United States” and “A spokesperson for The Clearing House said that the issue affected a single file and therefore a batch of payments, and that the matter pertained to a narrow processing issue caused by human error.” (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-03/federal-reserve-clearing-house-say-bank-payment-issues-resolved). Yet Emre Çitak reports “Widespread impact” (three days after the matter was already resolved).

    Later in the very same day as the glitch occurred, it was reported that “Issue that caused deposit delays for some Bank of America customers, resolved, Fed says”. (https://www.fox29.com/news/issue-that-caused-deposit-delays-for-some-bank-of-america-customers-resolved-fed-says)

    I am so effn tired of the hyperbolic writing by ghacks’ hack writers.

