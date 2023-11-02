What is new on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9?

WhatsApp is constantly rolling out new features and updates to its beta app for Android users. The latest beta update, version 2.23.24.9, brings a new feature that allows users to pin community group chats to the top of their screen.

This can be helpful for users who belong to multiple community groups and want to keep their most important or frequently accessed chats at the top of their list.

New features in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9

The most notable new feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9 is the ability to pin community group chats. This allows you to pin your most important or frequently accessed community group chats to the top of your screen, ensuring that they are always easily accessible.

See WABetaInfo's tweet/xeet below about the new features of the latest WhatsApp beta.

? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to pin community group chats, and it’s available to some beta testers!https://t.co/1tzUxUQX8R pic.twitter.com/zJqIxh5XhA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 2, 2023

Another new feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9 is the ability to reply to specific messages in community group chats. To do this, simply tap and hold on the message you want to reply to, and then select "Reply." This will open a new chat window with the message you are replying to quoted.

How to pin community group chats

To pin a community group chat, simply tap and hold on to the chat and select "Pin to top". The chat will then be pinned to the top of your chat list, above all other chats.

To unpin a chat, simply tap and hold on to the chat and select "Unpin from top".

Note: This feature is available to some beta testers, and it’s rolling out to more people over the coming days.

How to download and install WhatsApp beta for Android

If you are interested in trying out the new features in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9, you can download and install the beta version on your device by following these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your device Search for "WhatsApp beta" Tap on the "WhatsApp beta" listing Tap on the "Join" button

Once you have joined the WhatsApp beta program, you will be able to download and install the beta version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store.

