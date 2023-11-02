Google has added .ing to its professional domain service

Looking for a unique and memorable domain name that stands out from the crowd? Look no further than the new .ing domain extension!

In a recent announcement, Google has introduced a new top-level domain (TLD) called .ing, which could be a game-changer for businesses looking to create memorable and attention-grabbing URLs.

With this new extension, businesses can now construct creative and playful URLs that could potentially drive more traffic to their sites or sub-sites dedicated to specific offerings.

Google .ing domain
Google .ing domain has been introduced - Image courtesy of Google

What are .ing domains and how can they benefit businesses?

.ing domains are a new type of domain extension that can be used to create unique and memorable URLs. According to Google, "This top-level domain is ready for whatever you’re interested in, whether it’s mak.ing a fun website, giv.ing to a good cause, design.ing something beautiful or edit.ing an existing document".

With this new extension, businesses can create URLs that are more descriptive and memorable, which could potentially drive more traffic to their sites.

There are several potential benefits of using .ing domains, including:

Increased memorability

.ing domains are more memorable and descriptive than traditional domain extensions, which could lead to higher click-through rates and more traffic to your site.

Improved branding

With .ing domains, businesses can create URLs that better reflect their brand and values, which could help to improve their branding and reputation.

Increased focus

By using a .ing domain, businesses can create a dedicated sub-site for a specific offering or product, which could help to increase focus and drive more traffic to that specific area of their site.

Google .ing domain
A good domain address offers many benefits for your business

Differentiation

.ing domains are a new and unique domain extension, which could help businesses to stand out from the crowd and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Giant names in the industry have already started to use .ing domains. If we should give a few examples:

How to register for .ing domains

If you're interested in registering for a .ing domain, you can do so during Google's Early Access Period (EAP) for an additional one-time fee.

During this period, website admins can register .ing domains at a discounted price before they become publicly available on December 5.

