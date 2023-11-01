Apex Legends: Cross Progression is finally introduced

Starting from October 31, 2023, Apex Legends is set to introduce Cross Progression, marking a significant update for the game's dedicated player base. While the feature was initially slated for a 2021 release, and later pushed to 2022, the wait has come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Cross Progression in Apex Legends?

As part of the Apex Legends: Ignite release, EA has integrated Cross Progression into Apex Legends. This rollout is planned across the game's existing platforms. To maintain system stability given the high demand for this feature, EA will be incorporating players in phases. Players should remain alert for an in-game notification that will guide them through the migration process to consolidate their game content and progression. It's crucial to note that all Cross Progression data will tether to the player's EA account.

Considering the complexities of amalgamating accounts from diverse platforms, different in-game elements of Apex Legends, like Apex Coins and Crafting Materials, will undergo varied alterations. Players who miss logging in during the designated migration window need not worry; their accounts will be automatically transferred at a subsequent time. A comprehensive breakdown of the migration can be found here.

Moreover, to safeguard the game's integrity and avert potential misuse, any auxiliary Apex Legends accounts established post-October 26th under the same EA account will not qualify for merging.

How to do Cross Progression in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is making Cross Progression a requisite for all its players. PC gamers already have the advantage, as they can effortlessly link their Steam accounts to the EA App, ensuring a seamless transfer of their game progression. This continuity is also extended to those transitioning between console generations, like moving from PS4 to PS5.

While the introduction of Cross Progression to Apex Legends might have seemed protracted, it has now been fully integrated. Respawn's official statement highlighted the inherent challenges in bringing this feature between platforms like Xbox and PlayStation. As elucidated by the former Game Director, Chad Grenier, implementing Cross Progression with Steam was more straightforward since it was initiated at launch. In contrast, merging progress between Xbox and PlayStation was intricate, particularly when players might possess multiple accounts for amalgamation or usage.

An integral part of the Cross Progression update is EA's identification of a player's "primary platform." It is discerned based on the highest level a player achieves across all their gaming platforms. Post-update, all content, including Apex Coin balances, will be tied exclusively to this principal account. Importantly, only the statistics and progress from this central platform will be preserved. Any progress or statistics from secondary platforms will become inaccessible.

For those who play across various platforms and have achieved the same peak level on more than one, the system will default the primary platform to the highest level platform where the player last logged in. It's also worth noting that the transition process will be executed automatically if players haven't undertaken it manually.

Cross Progression in Apex Legends not working

Here are potential solutions for the Apex Legends Cross Progression not working issues:

Extended rollout time

Due to the prolonged deployment phase, many players are facing challenges with Apex progression. Given the vast player base of Apex, merging accounts while ensuring system stability is a complex task.

To prevent system overloads, both Respawn Entertainment and Panic Button Games are proceeding with caution. Players might receive an in-game notification shortly, so it's crucial to stay alert while playing.

Consistent EA ID usage

It's observed that several players have set up the game on different EA accounts across various platforms like PC, Playstation, and Xbox. This disparity prevents them from utilizing the Cross Progression feature effectively. For a seamless experience, players should ensure all game installations are linked to a single EA ID.

Consideration of account creation date

To leverage the Cross Platform feature in Apex, accounts should have been established prior to 26 October 2023. Any in-game acquisitions post this date, be it coins, skins, or statistics, won't be recognized. Players are advised to operate these accounts independently for a smooth gaming experience.

Ensure software updates

It's crucial for players to ensure that both the game and their respective platforms are updated to the latest versions. Outdated software can sometimes conflict with new features like Cross Progression. Regularly checking for updates and installing them can resolve many technical glitches and improve the game's overall performance, making the cross-progression feature more effective.

Seek assistance from technical support

Should players receive in-game alerts but encounter progression troubles, it's recommended to get in touch with EA's technical team. It's vital to understand that not all in-game elements like skins, statistics, or coins will be consolidated.

Read also: Rockstar Games allegedly sold cracked games on Steam

Advertisement